PAGE THREE

Hurt Filipinos during Taiwan quake rise to 9

Hurt Filipinos during Taiwan quake rise to 9

The number of injured Filipinos during the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Taiwan last week has risen to nine, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Monday.

The DMW said all of them sustained minor injuries, have received medical attention, and are recovering in their respective dormitories and accommodations.

The agency assured that their health and condition are being monitored closely by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Taipei.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph