Hurt Filipinos during Taiwan quake rise to 9

The number of injured Filipinos during the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Taiwan last week has risen to nine, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Monday.
The DMW said all of them sustained minor injuries, have received medical attention, and are recovering in their respective dormitories and accommodations.
The agency assured that their health and condition are being monitored closely by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Taipei.
