Gadon: CdO solon ‘out of line’

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Sunday blasted Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez as he stressed that the lawmaker is talking “out of line” when the solon said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez should “ignore” his suggestions.

To recall, Rodriguez, chairperson of Committee on Constitutional Amendments on Friday, urged the Speaker to ignore the political amendment proposals of Gadon and stressed that the House leader would just throw Gadon’s letter into the garbage.

“It is obvious that Congressman Rufus Rodriguez has not yet read my letter to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and has not yet evaluated the good points of my suggestions,” Gadon said.

“I am not bothered by the insulting statement of Congressman Rufus as I am already used to his fiery manner in looking at things,” he added.

Gadon said Rodriguez has always been contradicting him.

“He was also critical and had an opposing view of my impeachment complaint against Sereno and he was also on the opposing side in my complaint against ABS-CBN,” the Palace official said recalling the two incidents where the solon blasted him.

“History would tell how it went through. I may not be right all the time, but in those two incidents, I was right,” Gadon said.