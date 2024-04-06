Operationalize Super Health Center, Go urges

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has raised concerns over operational challenges facing Super Health Centers in the country during a Senate Committee on Health public hearing this week.

Go warned that some of the medical centers could become “white elephants,” or in financial terms, something that requires a significant investment of money to bear fruits.

The senator advocated the establishment of said centers to improve the healthcare system in the country by making them accessible to more Filipinos.

Lawmakers have allocated adequate funding for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide under the management of the Department of Health.

Specifically, Go questioned delays in the operational commencement of the projects. “What we don’t want to see is them becoming white elephants that are not utilized,” he said.

Dr. Melissa Sena, director IV of the DoH’s Health Facility Development Bureau, revealed during the hearing that 206 of the centers, or 34 percent, are “already infrastructure ready.”

Of the number, 37, representing 18 percent of the total completed, are now operational and serving their intended beneficiaries or target areas.

Go rued the cancellation of Super Health Centers already funded. “What a waste; already funded, but they’ve turned to stones,” he said in Filipino.