No canned mackerel lack from import freeze — DA

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. has assured the public that the importation suspension order covering mackerel (alumahan) would not undermine the canned production of the fish.

Aside from mackerel, the importation of round scad (galunggong) and bonito (tulingsn) had been suspended by the Department of Agriculture.

“Technically, importers should be able to import 10 percent more than they use now. So, I don’t see any reason why they fear a possible shortage in the supply of mackerel for canning,” Laurel said.

He noted “some crafty importers” illegally diverting the said fish species to wet markets where their sales are exempt from value-added tax (VAT).

“The problem is diversion. If they import mackerel and divert it to wet markets, they will fall short (of their required supply),” he said.

The DA earlier this week issued Memorandum Order 14, which halted the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for the importation of the three fish species.

The order was made after reports reached the DA that those being imported for canning, processing, or institutional buyers had been diverted to wet markets.

The DA said the importation of mackerel for canning may be granted an exemption, provided that the volume will hinge on sales of the canned product subject to VAT, based on the previous year with an additional 10 percent buffer.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Thursday that the agency would focus on the DA-issued importation ban, its Undersecretary for Communications Jose Edgardo Sunico said.

Sunico said the matter will be addressed in their regular meetings with manufacturers.