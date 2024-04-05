SPD denies Chinese militia presence

The Southern Police District on Thursday belied rumors of a Chinese militia being present at a village in Parañaque City following an initial validation conducted by its personnel to assess the situation.

In a statement, the SPD stressed that contrary to claims made in a recent news article, the initial findings of the validation suggest that the concerns raised may not be as substantial as initially portrayed.

Upon receiving information regarding the alleged presence of Chinese nationals in a Parañaque village, SPD intelligence operatives conducted investigation and validation as coordination was made with security personnel within the village, as well as representatives from the homeowners’ association.

Investigations revealed that the increase in Chinese nationals residing in the village coincided with the introduction of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators during the previous administration.

However, interviews with residents indicated a decrease in the number of Chinese nationals in recent years.

It was also clarified that Chinese-owned establishments within the area operate openly and serve customers of all nationalities as the SPD disclosed that claims regarding the presence of Chinese nationals displaying military-like behavior were refuted.

Interviews with local authorities also said that individuals observed jogging within the village, who may have been mistaken for military personnel, were in fact members of the village security.

While concerns regarding the potential presence of Chinese “sleeper” agents were acknowledged, the report stressed that further validation by the intelligence community is required to substantiate these claims.

In light of these findings, PBGen. Mark Pespes assured the public that SPD remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents within its jurisdiction.