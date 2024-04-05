Sizzling heat forces 2.48M learners to take online lesson

More than 2.48 million students from at least 4,769 schools across the country have shifted to alternative mode of learning to lessen the impact of extreme heat on Thursday, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

The DepEd reported the figures as it reiterated that school heads have the discretion to suspend in-person classes due to high heat index which is being experienced in different parts of the country.

The discretion is provided under DepEd Department Order 037 issued in 2022 or guidelines on the cancellation or suspension of classes and work in schools in the event of natural disasters, power outages/power interruptions, and other calamities.

“Given that DepEd supervises more than 47,000 schools nationwide, it is in the best interest of the learning community to have localized assessments for timely response and interventions to ensure the welfare of learners and personnel,” it said.

Face-to-face (F2F) classes at all levels of public and private schools in Zamboanga City and in 45 schools in Eastern Visayas were suspended yesterday to protect students from the extreme heat.

The suspension of F2F classes in Zamboanga City will be until today as ordered by Mayor John Dalipe on Wednesday, a day after the local Task Force El Niño adopted Resolution 01 suspending classes.

DepEd Regional Director Evelyn Fetalvero said 9,222 learners from 356 classes shifted to distance learning due to extreme heat.

“The health of our learners is one of our top priorities. We also don’t want them to be affected especially with the very hot temperature we are experiencing now,” she said.

Heat index

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast a heat index of 42°C Thursday in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Sangley Point, Cavite; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur; Dumangas, Iloilo; and Zamboanga City.

Yesterday’s forecast heat index for Catarman, Northern Samar was 43°C.

Heat index refers to the “apparent” temperature or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The weather agency encouraged the public to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.

Dalipe directed the adoption of a flexible working schedule for more vulnerable people, such as persons with disability, senior citizens, lactating and pregnant women, and those with comorbidities.

The mayor added that he will issue an executive order granting authority to all school heads and administrators to suspend on-site classes.

It will also allow heads of government offices to implement flexible working schedules for vulnerable groups or employees, if and when the heat index is 40°C and above.