Franki Russell may advocacy

Aminado ang aktres na si Franki Russell na isa sa kanyang mga adbokasiya ay ang paglaban sa cyberbullying na isa umano sa pinakamalalang problema sa New Zealand.

“Cyberbullying is one of the main problems that the youth in New Zealand has been facing in the last few years. This leads to depression and can spiral down to suicide. With the platform that I have made, I can talk so much about this phenomenon happening with our youth today,” saad ng dalaga.

“The online and cyber world is a complex environment and are prone to several damages harming the youth; hence, it is very timely to keep on speaking about this. We can inform and educate kids on how to deal with situations where they feel bullied, understand their emotions, and protect themselves from any harm this might cause them. I want to learn more and give more,” dagdag niya.

Si Franki ang napili ng Miss Universe New Zealand Organization para lumaban ngayong taon sa naturang international beauty pageant at ayon sa kanya, gagawin niya ang lahat upang maiuwi ang korona hindi lang para sa Pilipinas kundi para na rin sa New Zealand.

Mismong si Miss Universe New Zealand National Director Josh Yugen ang nag-announce ng pagiging official delegate ng dalaga sa grand coronation ng pageant na gaganapin sa Mexico City.

“This is a 10-year journey for me. I joined Miss Universe New Zealand in 2014 when I was 19 years old, but I wasn’t able to complete the competition due to challenges in the schedule. But the crown has been my dream ever since,” sabi ni Franki.

“After that, an opportunity for me to join a reality show here in the Philippines arrived and I grabbed that immediately. From that moment, a lot of opportunities opened for me, especially in the Philippine showbiz industry I was able to join a TV series and signed a movie contract with Viva Films where I did a couple of films with them,” dagdag niya,

Sabi naman ni Miss Universe New Zealand National Director Josh Yugen, “I am happy to appoint Franki Russell as the new titleholder and delegate of New Zealand in the upcoming Miss Universe in Mexico City this coming November.

“She embodies the true essence of a modern Kiwi woman who is fearless, authentic, passionate and loving. After a four-year hiatus, I am happy that I am once again instrumental in making another girl’s dream a reality and that for me is a priceless feeling,” dugtong pa niya.

Sa isang panayam naman, nabanggit ng dalaga na bukod sa pag-aartista ay pangarap talaga niya ang maging beauty queen, “Despite the thriving career in showbiz, my heart always has a calling with beauty pageants because of its platform to help and do a lot of charity work.

“I want to define my career as someone beyond the roles I portray. I want to show to the people and to everyone that Franki Russell is someone capable of helping my community. That is the main goal,” sabi ni Franki.