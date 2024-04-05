Bong Go champions improved healthcare access in Batangas with new dialysis center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go led the groundbreaking ceremony for the new dialysis center in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas, on Thursday, 4 April, in a move towards enhancing access to healthcare services in the province. Go advocated for the funding of the project as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

In an interview at the event, Go, who has familial roots in the province, expressed his deep connection to Batangas and his dedication to its development.

“Ako po’y isang Batangueño rin po from Tanauan at Santo Tomas. Mga Tesoro po ang aking pamilya. Dito po sila ipinanganak, ang mga great grandfather ko, great grandmother. Talagang dugong Batangueño po ako, parati po ako rito,” said Go, who is also an adopted son of CALABARZON.

He then emphasized the importance of local access to healthcare services, saying, “Kung ano pong makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng probinsya ng Batangas, tutulong po ako, lalung-lalo na dito sa health. Importante sa akin suportahan natin ang ating healthcare system.”

“Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he repeatedly emphasized.

Go highlighted the convenience the new dialysis center will bring to residents, sparing them the arduous journey to hospitals for their treatments.

“Tulad ng dialysis center, malaking tulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin na may mga (kidney) problem na kailangang magpa-dialysis… dito na po. Hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe sa malalayong mga hospital. Ang init po ng panahon ngayon, so dito na po tayo magpa-dialysis ‘yung mga taga-Mataas na Kahoy,” he said.

“At malaking bagay po ito na ilapit natin ‘yung serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Iyan naman po ang aking prayoridad ever since po: ilapit ‘yung serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan,” added Go.

The senator then thanked local officials, including Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Mayor Janet Magpantay Ilagan, Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan, among others, for their continued service to their constituents.

Likewise, Congresswoman Collantes extended her gratitude to Go for his relentless support not only in healthcare but also in various developmental projects within Mataas na Kahoy and the whole of Batangas.

“Akin pong pasasalamat din kay Senator Bong Go sa mga tulong po na ibinibigay niya sa bayan ng Mataas na Kahoy at s’yempre po, sa buong ikatlong distrito ng Batangas, kung saan po ang kanya pong serbisyo ay sobra-sobra po natin napatunayan nu’ng tayo po ay dumaan sa (pagputok ng) Bulkang Taal at s’yempre po, nu’ng panahon din ng COVID-19,” she said.

“Senator Bong Go, maraming salamat po sa inyong tulong, sa inyo pong serbisyo para sa mga Batangueño at s’yempre po sa buong mamamayan ng ating bansang Pilipinas,” she added.

In the Senate, the senator has successfully advocated for increasing PhilHealth coverage for dialysis sessions from 144 to 156 sessions in 2023, further supporting patients with kidney ailments by reducing their financial burdens.

Moreover, Go filed Senate Bill No. 190 also known as the “Free Dialysis Act of 2022”. If approved, the bill will require PhilHealth, in consultation with the Health Technology Assessment Council, to develop a comprehensive dialysis benefit package that shall fully cover all costs of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, sessions and procedures done in PhilHealth accredited-health facilities.

During the activity, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 100 barangay health workers present.

Aside from the center, Go also emphasized the role of Malasakit Centers as a crucial resource for Filipinos facing health concerns paired with economic hardships. He principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to ensure that indigent and financially incapacitated Filipinos will be provided convenient access to medical assistance programs available for them.

Since it was first established, the program has already established 161 Malasakit Centers and has helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In Batangas, residents may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Batangas Medical Center (BMC) in Batangas City and the Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery.

To further improve the health care system and bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide including 18 in Batangas. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other senators who contributed significantly to the passage of this landmark legislation. There will be 16 specialty centers at the BMC.

Aside from the dialysis center, Go supported other various projects and initiatives in the province, including the rehabilitation of the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alitagtag, Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Lipa City, Mabini, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolas, Santo Tomas, and Taal; the concretion of farm-to-market roads in Agoncillo, Laurel, Nasugbu, and Tuy; the acquisition of ambulance units in Ibaan and Lemery; and the acquisition of multipurpose vehicles in Lipa City and San Juan.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also provided support to hundreds of displaced workers in the town.