Uganda court rejects petition vs anti-gay law

KAMPALA (AFP) — Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a bid to overturn a controversial anti-gay law that is considered one of the toughest in the world.

“We decline to nullify the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 in its entirety, neither will we grant a permanent injunction against its enforcement,” Justice Richard Buteera, Uganda’s deputy chief justice and head of the court, said in the landmark ruling.

The legislation was adopted in May last year, triggering outrage among the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community, rights campaigners, the United Nations (UN) and Western nations.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 imposes penalties of up to life in prison for consensual same-sex relations and contains provisions that make “aggravated homosexuality” an offense punishable by death.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government has struck a defiant tone, with officials accusing the West of trying to pressure Africa into accepting homosexuality.

The petition was brought by two law professors from Makerere University in Kampala, legislators from the ruling party and human rights activists.

They had charged that it violates fundamental rights guaranteed by Uganda’s constitution, including freedom from discrimination and the right to privacy.

The petitioners also said it contravened Uganda’s commitments under international human rights law, including the UN convention against torture.

The court had begun hearing the case in December.