Phase 4 of Sanyo Denki’s P2.3-B expansion project completed

Subic Bay Freeport —Japanese firm Sanyo Denki Philippines Inc. has completed Phase 4 of its expansion project worth P2.3 billion inside this premier Freeport on 22 March 2024.

According to Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the P2.3-billion Phase 4 expansion project includes the construction of its fourth factory building.

He added that the expansion project will employ 1,500 workers who will become part of the company that manufactures uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), cooling fans, servo amplifiers, and stepping motors.

Aliño led the blessing and inauguration ceremony held on company grounds at the Subic Techno Park (STEP) inside the Freeport along with Sanyo Denki Philippines Inc. chairman Chihiro Nakayama, Director Koichi Uchibori, and President and CEO Hirokazu Takeuchi.

SBMA support

Takeuchi expressed his gratitude to the SBMA for its support in the expansion plans of the company even as he referred to the Subic Bay Freeport as Sanyo Denki’s second home as the parent company, Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Currently, Sanyo Denki Philippines Inc. has three factory buildings and a technology center located at the STEP. The company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commision on 25 January 2000, and with the SBMA on 9 March 2000.

Sanyo Denki’s local company manufactures and repairs electric machineries, electric appliances, computer wares, electronic materials, and all parts and accessories, it also sells scrap materials and has a workforce of some 4,851 employees as of December 2023.

Top locator

The company became the top Subic locator in exports value in the first quarter of 2021, according to figures from the SBMA Trade Facilitation and Compliance Department, with the lattter citing that the Sanyo Denki Phl posted a freight-on-board value of $79.5 million or almost 25 percent of the total exports from Subic from January to March 2021.

Sanyo Denki was allowed to continue to operate under enhanced community quarantine conditions as it built cooling fans for ventilators used for Covid-19 patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.