BuCor eyes PDL education enhancement

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is keen on providing education to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in its penitentiaries as it recently forged a new partnership with the Muntinlupa National High School (MNHS) to enhance their education and artistic skills.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. disclosed that that the agency and the MNHS signed a memorandum of agreement for the establishment of the extension program of the MNHS Senior High School-Arts and Design Track inside the Medium Security Camp.

The implementation of the program under the agreement is in compliance with Republic Act 10533, also known as the Enhanced Basic Education Act or 2013.

Under the program, the PDL students will receive formal education of Senior High School with Arts and Design Track equivalent to the Senior High School program with Arts and Design Track offered by other education institutions in free society.

“You are my mission and if you made a mistake, we will reform you and help you be better persons,” Catapang told the PDLs.

“The almost P700,000 proceeds from the sale of PDLs paintings during the recent exhibits held at the lobby of the Supreme Court will prove that all of you have their own talents somehow, Catapang said, adding that all you have to do is discover it for yourself, and we will help you enhance it for your future and prepare you until you have finished serving your sentence,” he added.