70-year-old man nabbed at NAIA for illegal possession of firearms

A 70-year-old male passenger was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City for violating Republic Act No. 10591, according to the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP).

The suspect attempted to deposit a caliber.22 Ruger pistol with one magazine assembly and a caliber.45 Thompson pistol with three pieces of magazine and twenty rounds of ammunition before the departure firearms booth of NAIA Terminal 3, based on the report of NAIA Police Station 3, Aviation Security Unit NCR.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP said that upon verification, it came out that the serial numbers on the firearms and the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) did not match, and the serial number appeared to have been tampered with.

As a result, the Duty Firearms Facilitator made the arrest of the person and informed him of his constitutional rights, which were documented in accordance with Senate Bill 2199, also known as the Body-Worn Camera Act.

The suspect is being held at NAIA Police Station 3 for proper handling and filing of the case; the firearms and ammo seized from him will be used against him as evidence.

PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano praised the airport's elite police unit for its persistent efforts to maintain aviation security and safety. Abrahano guarantees that the PNP-AVSEGROUP will continue to be at the forefront of enforcing the law in all airports around the country and that they will be ready to respond in times of adversity.