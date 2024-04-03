Setting wages can backfire (2)

The minimum wage (MW) concept emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to address worker exploitation and poor working conditions during the Industrial Revolution.

New Zealand and Australia were among the first countries to adopt MW laws in the 1890s, with Australia creating a wage board. England formed the Victorian wage boards model in 1909, applying it to four specific industries characterized by poor labor conditions, according to a report of the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) of the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

In the United States, the MW movement began in the early 20th century, as Progressive reformers believed employers had an advantage in bargaining power over low-wage workers.

Despite political and legal challenges, efforts across the US states eventually led to the introduction of a national MW through federal legislation as part of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.

The report said that most other countries began to adopt MW laws in the post-World War II era as part of broader social welfare and labor market reforms.

In Asia, Africa, Europe, India, and Pakistan, MW policies began to proliferate, with all European countries having their version by the 1990s.

In the latter half of the 20th century and into the 21st century, the idea of MW spread globally, with many countries introducing MW laws to address income inequality and social injustice.

Republic Act 602, enacted in 1951, was the first minimum wage law in the Philippines. Subsequent policy versions have been based on this law.

The MW policy may have varied in some facets over time, like coverage, but common elements have remained, such as the creation of wage boards that determine the statutory wage rates, represent various stakeholders on the board, conduct review and rate adjustments, and ensure compliance through inspections and penalties.

In 1989, RA 6727, or the Wage Rationalization Act, was institutionalized to rationalize minimum wages. This paved the way for the creation of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), which prescribes the regional minimum wage rates, and the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC), which serves as the policy advisory and oversight agency to the regional wage boards.

In 2012, the NWPC adopted the two-tiered wage system, which considers the RTWPB’s set minimum wages in the first tier and voluntary productivity-based pay in the second.

The CPBRD indicated that persistent increases in the prices of goods and services have been exerting immense pressure on the government to respond to the demands for higher wages.

In 2022, all the regional wage boards increased the MW to help workers cope with inflation. However, the increase was deemed insufficient — very low compared to the living wage.

Thus, calls for a review of the MW are being aired.

The report said that productivity and wage levels must move together to prevent negative implications on competitiveness and workers’ welfare.

In Malaysia, labor productivity has long been a national priority, but unfortunately, to the detriment of some workers.

It was reported that wages were flattening at a certain rate before the implementation of the MW policy in 2012, but productivity had generally increased.

In the Philippines, real wages remained flat from 2001 to 2016, falling in seven out of 15 years, while labor productivity increased by 57 percent during the same period (World Bank, 2018).

Currently, both the Philippines and Malaysia are looking at Singapore’s wage model, which many experts consider progressive since it balances productivity and the minimum wage.

Still, based on the Philippine experience, the most effective strategy is to leave the setting of just pay to the wage boards of the different regions.