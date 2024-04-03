No 'specific' terror threat to Paris Olympics: minister

France's sports minister said Wednesday that there was no "specific" terror threat to the Paris Olympics and that organizers were planning to go ahead with the opening ceremony on the river Seine.

An attack on a Moscow concert hall last month which left 140 people dead has revived fears for the Paris Games which begin on 26 July.

"Today there is no specific terror-related threat targeting the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told the France 2 channel.

She said the opening ceremony on the Seine remained the "main plan" but suggested that an alternative was being prepared behind the scenes.

Instead of parading through the athletics stadium at the start of the Games, sporting delegations are set to sail down the Seine on a flotilla of river boats in front of up to 500,000 spectators, including people watching from nearby buildings.

"It's not because we are not talking about a Plan B that there isn't one," Oudea-Castera added.

All countries have said they plan to take part in the open-air river parade, including the most risk-averse such as the United States and Israel.

The Olympics have been attacked in the past — most infamously in 1972 in Munich and again in 1996 in Atlanta — with the thousands of athletes, huge crowds and live global television audience making it a target.

Organisers have previously ruled out moving the location of the opening ceremony from the Seine but have suggested it could be downgraded -- meaning only performers, and not athletes, might board the boats, for example.

French security forces are screening up to a million people before the Games, including people living close to key infrastructure, according to the interior ministry.

After the Moscow attack, the government placed the country on its highest terror alert, meaning security forces maintain a more visible presence around possible targets such as government buildings, transport infrastructure or schools.

Oudea-Castera said that rehearsals for the opening ceremony would take place on the river on 27 May and 17 June.