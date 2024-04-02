Filinvest’s Buendia Tower houses DTI

Filinvest Cyberparks Inc. (FCI), the office business arm of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), is leasing an entire building in Buendia, Makati City to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) — a move that helps the government agency consolidate its operating units.

FLI said on Monday that the building, encompassing 10,668.40 square meters, will be handed over to DTI next month.

“Filinvest Land is committed to providing top-tier facilities and services that empower organizations to thrive,” FLI president and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to support DTI in its mission to deliver exceptional public service and to contribute to the advancement of our nation’s economic landscape. We are grateful for their trust and confidence in our company,” he added.

All in one building

Meanwhile, DTI Assistant Secretary and Supervising Head of the Management Services Group, Agaton Uvero pointed out that Filinvest Buendia provides an optimal environment for the agency’s operations.

The functional groups of the DTI scheduled to move to Filinvest Buendia are the Office of the Secretary, the Competitiveness and Innovation Group, the Consumer Protection Group, and the Communications Office.

Filinvest Buendia offers 14 floors of premium office with features practical amenities like a unitized curtain wall glass system and sensor-type toilet fixtures for sustainability. It has five passenger elevators, a Variable Refrigerant Flow air conditioning system for energy efficiency and an emergency power supply.

Likewise, it has enhanced security measures, including turnstiles and a Visitor Management System to ensure a safe environment.