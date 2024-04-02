DSWD eyes empowering seniors

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday said it continues to make significant impacts on the lives of indigent senior citizens across the nation through its Social Pension Program by empowering them to become more productive members of society.

The stories of two senior citizens, Tatay Periano Yeso and Nanay Amalia “Maling” Buenaventura, both from Oriental Mindoro province, are testaments to the program’s impact in providing opportunities for its beneficiaries, the agency reported.

Tatay Periano, a 77-year-old senior citizen from Barangay Poblacion I in Victoria town, embodies the essence of self-reliance and determination. Despite living on his own and with his children having established their own families, Tatay Periano remains steadfast in his pursuit of independence.

As a repairman specializing in fixing malfunctioning electric fans, he not only sustains himself but also thrives in his occupation.

Tatay Periano, however, is very grateful for the additional assistance provided by the Social Pension Program, worth P1,000 per month, which serves as crucial capital for his repair business, allowing him to meet his essential needs more comfortably.

Tatay Periano’s story proves that age should never be a barrier to productivity and self-sufficiency.

Similarly, Nanay Maling, an 85-year-old resident of Barangay Cabalwa in Mansalay town, shows her resilience. Despite her age, Nanay Maling engages in entrepreneurial activities by selling pillows and indigenous Mangyan crafts.