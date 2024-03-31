Woman yields P1.3-M shabu in drug sting

TARLAC CITY — A 29-year-old woman listed as a high-value narcotics target was arrested recently for allegedly possessing P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in Barangay San Roque here.

Police Regional Office 3 said the suspect was caught selling a knot-tied transparent ice bag containing suspected shabu valued at P20,000 during a buy-bust operation.

The drug sting was conducted along Irrigation Road by operatives from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Police Intelligence Unit Tarlac PPO, and the Tarlac City Police Station.

A search yielded two additional knot-tied transparent ice bags containing suspected shabu and other evidence. The total weight of the seized shabu was estimated to be over 200 grams, with an approximate standard drug price of P1,360,000.

PRO3 director P/Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr. said the arrest underscored the unwavering commitment of the Philippine National Police-PRO3 to eradicate illegal drugs from communities and hold those responsible accountable.