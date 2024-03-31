Passengers 'sunbathing' in long lines at Balanacan Port

The same scenario of long queues, with passengers enduring the scorching heat of the sun at Balanacan Port in Mogpog, Marinduque, happened once again, this time on Easter Sunday.

In a Meta (Facebook) video post by Mariele Mendoza Mataac, passengers were seen holding up tents without frames to shield themselves from the heat of the sun.

However, the post, which garnered 44,000 views, did not indicate whether there was once again a scarcity of vessels in Balanacan to serve the hundreds of passengers, just like what happened on 2 January.

In that said video after New Year’s Day, re-shared by a netizen on Facebook, passengers were seen lining up along the diversion road with no shelter to protect them from the heat of the sun.

The Philippine Ports Authority is now coordinating with its Port Management Office in Balanacan Port to check the authenticity of the post, while when asked for comment, Mogpog Mayor Leo Livelo did not answer this writer's text message.