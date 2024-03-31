NHA hands Mandaya IPs housing units

Fifty-one families belonging to the Mandaya Indigenous Peoples group recently received housing units from the National Housing Authority (NHA) in Barangay Pintatagan in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental.

NHA Region XI Manager Engr. Clemente A. Dayot turned over the Balai Nang Mandaya housing units under the NHA Housing Assistance Program for IPs (HAPIP), pursuant to Republic Act 8731, or the IP Right Act of 1997.

Dayot represented NHA general manager Joeben Tai during the turnover, which was also attended by Mayor Lemuel Ian Larcia.

The NHA, in coordination with the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples and Local Government Units, implements the HAPIP within the ancestral domain sites of the IPs or on lands owned by the LGU that are acceptable to the concerned IPs.

Banaybanay Vice Mayor Liezel S. Teves, 1st District Congressman Nelson “Boy” Dayanghirang, NHA District Manager Engr. Sonia J. Bulseco, Mandaya Tribal Chieftain Leonilo Pacay Sr., and Barangay Pintatagan IP Representative Alfonso Bungarotan also graced the event with their presence.