Navy seizes P21.4-M cigars off Sarangani

The Philippine Navy said Saturday it confiscated a motorized banca filled with 1,070 master cases of undocumented tobacco products on the seawaters of Batulaki, Glan, Sarangani on Saturday.

The seizure happened during the patrol mission of the BA 492, one of the Navy Multi-Purpose Attack Crafts of the 4th Boat Attack Division under operational control of Naval Task Force 71 of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao.

The crew of BA 492 crew noticed a radar contact while conducting a maritime patrol in the vicinity of Batulaki, Glan in Sarangani province, prompting them to check and inspect the vessel.

At least 17 people were spotted on board the motor banca, which bore 1,070 master cases of smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated street value of P21.4 million.

The Navy escorted the watercraft carrying the seized goods and 17 crew, to a port in General Santos City and they were turned over to the proper authorities.