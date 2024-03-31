MILF, gov’t mark peace accord’s 10th anniversary

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Government of the Philippines (GPH) commemorated the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro recently at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Joint Task Force-Central commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera expressed the military’s unwavering support for the peace agreement. He, also the commander of the 6th Infantry Division, emphasized the importance of unity among all stakeholders in achieving the accord’s goals.

The commemoration was attended by prominent figures, including Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj” Balawag Ebrahim; Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr.; retired Maj. Gen. Cesar B. Yano, chairman of the Government Peace Implementing Panel; and Brig. Gen. Nasser P. Lidasan, chair of the GPH Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities.

Others present were Director Joel Q. Mamon, head of the Combined Secretariat of the GPH-CCCH and GPH Ad Hoc Joint Action Group; former presidential peace advisers Teresita Quintos-Deles and Prof. Miriam Coronel-Ferrer; and North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou “Lala” Taliño-Mendoza.

Embracing peace can bring development and progress to the people in the community Rillera said, referring to the MILF, the BARMM officialdom and the national government.