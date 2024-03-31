Heritage and development

Cultural heritage is a treasure trove of valuable resources that can pave the way for sustainable development.

Preserving and promoting cultural heritage unlocks its potential for economic, social, and environmental benefits. It should not be tampered with.

The dispute over rerouting the first phase of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), a P28.78-billion mass transport system project, highlights the importance of cultural heritage in achieving sustainable development. In today’s world, it is crucial to strike a balance between preserving cultural heritage and making progress towards sustainable development goals.

I appreciate the proactive action taken by the Cebu provincial government, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines in strongly opposing the civil works done in the project’s initial phase along Osmeña Boulevard. It was highly commendable, as some of the boulevard work was made within the heritage site of the Cebu Capitol Building, a national historical landmark constructed in 1930.

Now, the CBRT has been rerouted from SM seaside to Ayala Mall, from the original Bulacao to Talamban, which would have taken a much longer route. The route could have passed through P. Del Rosario Street to New Imus Road straight to Mabolo, turned left to Juan Luna Avenue, right onto Banilad Road, and onwards to Talamban, thus sparing the center islands of Osmeña Boulevard and the Skywalks utilized by schoolchildren in crossing the busy street.

The issue has shifted from potential cultural heritage defilement to travel convenience.

The project was initially proposed in the 1990s, even before the current local administration came into power. However, it wasn’t until 20 years later that the Department of Transportation began formal planning under then-President Benigno Aquino III. He made it a priority project funded by the National Economic and Development Authority and a loan from the World Bank.

The 35.28-kilometer CBRT project has three phases and traverses the cities of Cebu, Talisay, and other towns in Cebu Province.

Package 1, or the “Trunkline,” consisting of the 1.38-kilometer span of Osmeña Boulevard from the Capitol to the Cebu South Bus Terminal, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year, hopefully in time for the Palarong Pambansa this July.

Package 2 involves the South trunk and stretches 10.8 kilometers from the South Road Properties to Barangay Mambaling via N. Bacalso Avenue.

Package 3, or the North trunk, stretches from Capitol to North Escario to Gorordo Ave. to Archbishop Reyes Ave. to Cebu IT Park and the SRP to Talisay City.

Once completed, the CBRT can service up to 60,000 passengers in partial operation and nearly thrice as many when in full operation.

Approvals for Package 2 and Package 3 are currently being worked out to initiate the bidding process, land acquisition, resettlement, and social management.

I encourage my fellow Cebuanos to support the CBRT project. Just relocate the Capitol Bus Stop. As an advocate for preserving the Capitol’s image and promoting the development of an efficient, affordable, reliable, and safe public transportation system, I fully endorse the implementation of CBRT without any further delays.

Despite deviations in the route, the need for a public transportation system that is both accessible and dependable remains a priority.

We all need to sacrifice for a sustainable transportation infrastructure that meets the needs of the community it serves. By utilizing CBRT, we can create a transportation system that is not only safe and reliable but also cost-effective and efficient, ensuring that the community’s transportation needs are met.

I am for preserving the Capitol’s image and completing the CBRT, no matter how distorted the routes have become.

For once, can we stop politics?

