Families of 17 killed in mishap getting P200K

Families of the 17 people who died from the collision of a van and wayward truck in Antipas, Cotabato, last week would each receive P200,000 as insurance indemnification.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said the families would receive the amount directly from the Passenger Accident Management and Insurance (PAMI) agency and the SCCI Management and Insurance Corp.

“That’s paid for as a requirement before they are registered with the Land Transportation Office,” Guadiz told DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to the third-party liability and passenger accident management insurance from which the payment to the families would be drawn.

The insurance payments are mandatory before public utility vehicles are allowed to ply their routes, he added.

The van was a public utility vehicle with a valid franchise, thus the victims were covered by the passenger accident insurance, Guadiz said.

“We have already notified the consortium of insurance companies for the passenger accident insurance,” he said, revealing that representatives of the insurance firms are already in Cotabato to pay the victims’ families.

He said that PAMI and SCCI are the only two companies that handle accident insurance in the country. Regardless of who was at fault that led to the accident, the families would all be indemnified, the LTFRB chief explained.

Carrying a load of gravel, the dump truck’s brakes allegedly malfunctioned, causing it to collide with the van, which was quickly engulfed in flames, leading to the deaths of the 17 victims.