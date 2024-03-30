Marcos urges Filipinos to draw inspiration from life of Jesus Christ

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the important narratives on the life of Lord Jesus Christ as the world celebrates His resurrection this Easter Sunday.

“Today, we remember the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus Christ to humanity-that he will rise again and deliver eternal salvation for all,” Marcos said in his Easter Sunday message.

Marcos said this “auspicious occasion reminds us that, while faith, devotion, and sacrifice are, by themselves, worthy ideals to aspire for, they also yield great rewards both here on earth and the hereafter.”

“Let us draw inspiration from this important narrative as we overcome our personal and spiritual challenges,” he said.

Marcos hopes the Easter Sunday would excite everyone’s hearts to live a Christ-like life, particularly the sharing of blessings in whatever form “to the poor, the sick, and the downtrodden.”

“Finally, let us unite in praying for the continued guidance of God Almighty in our collective pursuit to build the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) that we are destined to achieve,” the President said.

“I wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter Sunday.” Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from death, on the third day after his crucifixion.

It is immediately preceded by Holy Week, which includes Maundy Thursday—the commemoration of Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples; Good Friday—the day of his Crucifixion; and Holy Saturday—the transition between Crucifixion and Resurrection.