Remembering Jesus in silent adoration

LOOK: A priest places the ciborium upon the altar of repose of the Our Lady of the Pillar in Morong, Bataan on Maundy Thursday. During the ceremony, the faithful are encouraged to remember Jesus Christ in silent adoration. The ciborum will remain upon the altar until midnight, at which time it will be hidden away in a tabernacle until the Good Friday liturgy.