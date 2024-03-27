Tech-enhanced Lent for spiritual journey (1)

For centuries, Lent has been an important season in the Christian tradition. It is meant to be a time of self-reflection and penance, typically observed through fasting, prayer, and almsgiving.

However, there has been a notable shift in how Lent is observed, with the integration of technology augmenting spiritual practices.

One of the most notable contemporary innovations in the observance of Lent is the advent of online prayer groups.

Some virtual platforms provide a shared space for individuals to come together in prayer, share their reflections, and offer encouragement to one another. Online prayer groups can be found on various platforms, including social media, forums, and dedicated websites.

Virtual Mass popular

According to a social listening report by Capstone-Intel, many Filipinos turn to the Facebook pages of Catholic churches, particularly Quiapo Church, to watch live online masses during the Lenten season.

To assess public sentiment towards religious observance, Capstone-Intel analyzed online discussions and behaviors related to the Lenten season in the Philippines from February to March.

All publicly available social and non-social media posts were examined to gather insights into the topic’s impact on Filipino social media users.

According to the analysis, approximately six of 10 Filipinos, or 64.7 percent of social media users in the Philippines, engage in religious activities virtually.

The topic of “Lent” on social media platforms generated significant engagement, with over 4.99 million reactions and a total post count of 4,556. The high engagement score may be attributed to Lent’s relevance to social media users, particularly its livestreams.

Breaking down the reactions, “Facebook love” dominated with 64.7 percent, followed by “Facebook like” at 35.2 percent, and other emotions such as “Facebook sad,” “Facebook angry,” “Facebook haha,” and “Facebook wow.” (To be continued)