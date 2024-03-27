K-9 units deployed in BuCor facilities

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has deployed trained K-9 units in its operating prisons and penal farms to enhance detection of prohibited items, like illegal drugs.

The bureau said that under the administration of Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., stringent security measures and procedures are being implemented in accordance with its mandate of safekeeping insular prisoners.

“One of the major security advancements of the BuCor is the deployment of K-9 units to all its prison facilities to deter and eliminate the smuggling of contrabands including illegal drugs,” Catapang pointed out.

The K-9 units have been trained as narcotics detection dogs to detect illicit substances and narcotics odors, as explosive detection dogs to detect variety of explosive materials ranging from the common to complex chemicals and as patrol dogs to assist in the conduct of security inspection.

Likewise, the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Panabo City has received 25 K-9 units last 6 and 19 March, together with 10 trained corrections officers as handlers.

Ten handlers and 25 K-9 units were also sent to the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro last 4 and 9 March, while 15 trained dogs were sent to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Puerto Princesa City last 9 March, it added.