Go backs community-level healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally inspected the Super Health Center in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, last Sunday, 24 March.

The Super Health Center is set to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents of Bacolod City and its neighboring areas, emphasizing early disease detection by providing medical consultations and basic healthcare services.

With this, Go underscored the importance of Super Health Centers in improving the accessibility of quality healthcare services especially in grassroots communities.

The healthcare facility is equipped with adequate medical equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals. It aims to serve as a primary care provider for the community, focusing on mitigating diseases before they escalate into more severe health issues.

The center will offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose and throat service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Furthermore, free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, municipal health offices, local government units and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation under its Konsulta program.