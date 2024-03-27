Enduring power of belief

It’s that time of the year again when the devotees emerge from their daily grind to engage in a dramatic display of religious fervor. It all kicked off last Palm Sunday when the faithful waved palm fronds like they were auditioning for a tropical-themed parade.

As has been thought to us, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, when Jesus triumphantly entered Jerusalem to mark a week-long extravaganza of religious rites, rituals, and reenactments. It’s a bit like a religious marathon, except instead of running, you’re navigating through a series of biblical scenes brought to life on the streets of every Filipino town and city.

As the week progresses, the intensity ramps up. As Maundy Thursday rolls around, everyone’s all about that Last Supper vibe. Churches host solemn Masses with foot-washing ceremonies that are less about hygiene and more about humility. Meanwhile, the streets become a stage for the reenactment of the Stations of the Cross, with locals dressing up as Roman soldiers and carrying wooden crosses like they’re starring in their own low-budget biblical epic.

Good Friday takes the theatrics to a whole new level. It’s like the Super Bowl of religious fervor, with devotees participating in flagellation rituals and self-flagellation processions. You’d think they were auditioning for a role in a Mel Gibson movie, but nope, just another day in the life of a Filipino Catholic during Holy Week.

And let’s not forget the pièce de résistance: the crucifixion reenactments. Yes, you read that correctly — crucifixion. Every year, a handful of brave (or perhaps slightly misguided) souls volunteer to be nailed to a cross in a display of penance and devotion. It’s like extreme sports meets religious ecstasy, with a side of medical emergency services on standby.

As if that weren’t enough, Holy Saturday brings its own brand of religious spectacle. Vigils are held in churches across the country, with the faithful gathering to wait for the resurrection of Christ like they’re attending the world’s holiest slumber party. Finally, Easter Sunday arrives in a burst of joy and celebration, complete with sunrise Masses, feasts, and enough chocolate eggs to put Willy Wonka out of business.

But amidst all the pomp and pageantry, one can’t help but wonder: Are these religious traditions and beliefs still relevant today? Do people still find meaning in these ancient rituals in an age of smartphones and social media, where attention spans are shorter than a Kardashian marriage?

The answer, it seems, is a resounding yes. Despite the distractions of modern life, Holy Week continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, serving as a reminder of their cultural heritage and spiritual identity. For many, these traditions are more than just rituals — they’re a way of connecting with something greater than themselves, a source of comfort and strength in uncertain times.

Moreover, Holy Week is a powerful reminder of the enduring power of faith. In a country plagued by poverty, corruption, and natural disasters, the resilience of the Filipino spirit is nothing short of miraculous. And while some may scoff at the sight of grown men parading through the streets carrying crosses, there’s something undeniably powerful about witnessing such a public display of devotion.

Of course, Holy Week isn’t without its critics. Some argue that the focus on spectacle and ritual detracts from the true message of Christianity, reducing it to a mere spectacle. Others question the wisdom of engaging in extreme acts of piety, such as crucifixion reenactments, arguing that they border on the grotesque and serve little practical purpose.

However, these criticisms are beside the point for the millions of Filipinos who take part in Holy Week observances each year. For them, Holy Week is a time of reflection, renewal, and redemption — a chance to reaffirm their faith and reconnect with the divine.

And as long as there are palm fronds to wave and crosses to carry, the tradition will continue to endure, reminding us of the enduring power of belief.

