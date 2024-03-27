Aboitiz-owned companies honored for community commitment

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL) on 19 March 2024 honored Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz Foundation during its 41st founding anniversary celebration at Headquarters Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog in Barangay Santa Clara, Batangas.

The recognition was for Aboitiz' dedicated efforts towards community development and environmental sustainability.

The Certificate of Recognition praised these Aboitiz-owned companies for their invaluable support to CGDSTL. It emphasized their crucial roles in strengthening initiatives for environmental conservation, livelihood programs, and disaster response.

"At Aboitiz Land, we strive to promote biodiversity and responsible environmental practices. We understand the significance of organizations in sustaining Philippine ecosystems and livelihoods," shared Aboitiz Land Senior Assistant Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs Atty. Irene Mischele Sta. Ana.

"At Aboitiz Foundation, we stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering community development and environmental sustainability. This commitment serves as a catalyst, igniting our determination to forge ahead in making a meaningful difference in our communities and for the environment,” said Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

The recognition came after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 19 February 2024, among the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), Aboitiz Land, and Aboitiz Foundation. The partnership signifies a groundbreaking collaboration dedicated to community development.