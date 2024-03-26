Sultan Kudarat now bird flu-free

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. declared Tuesday that Sultan Kudarat province is now free from avian influenza (AI) or bird flu.

According to the DA, cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza subtype H5N1 were first reported in the City of Tacurong and the towns of Isulan, Lebak, Lutayan and President Quirino in March 2022. It added that there were several more reports of AI cases affecting ducks, native and layer chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl and geese from June 2022 through February 2023.

“Before the first cases were reported in early 2022, Sultan Kuradat had been free of the disease that infects domestic and wild birds,” it said in a statement.

The World Organization for Animal Health allows a place previously free of AI to regain that status 28 days after the stamping out policy is completed, disinfection of the last affected establishment was carried out, and consequent surveillance demonstrated the absence of infection.