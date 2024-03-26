No Lenten break among BI port personnel

To ensure that there is a sufficient workforce available to service the traveling public before, during and after the Lenten break, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees in all international ports are prohibited from taking leaves of absence.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the purpose of the leave ban, which went into effect on 15 March and will expire on 1 April, is to guarantee that every immigration booth at airports is adequately staffed to handle the high number of travelers who are anticipated to enter and exit the nation over the extended holidays.

Tansingco said that the prohibition applies to all employees assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and all other international ports of entry and exit nationwide.

He stressed that the leave ban was implemented to ensure that immigration services to the traveling public are not interrupted during the Lenten break when there is a definite upsurge in passenger volume at the airports.

“We assure the traveling public that our counters are fully manned to process them,” he added.