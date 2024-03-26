Morong fisherfolk attend post-harvest training

MORONG, Bataan — The fisherfolk of this town took part in a comprehensive post-harvest training in Barangay Mabayo over the weekend.

Led by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR 3), the post-harvest training aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of local fisherfolk and the community.

According to the BFAR3, the initiative aims not only to equip fishermen and the community with valuable techniques for handling, adding value to caught fish, and processing seafood but also to foster sustainable practices. The training includes three post-harvest technologies: Deboning, Smoking and Bottling.

The event was also attended with representatives from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist of Bataan actively engaging in the proceedings by sharing their knowledge of deboning bangus (milkfish).

Moreover, the training emphasized the importance of hygiene and sanitation practices. The community was educated on proper storage techniques, temperature control, and packaging methods to maintain product quality and safety.

By adhering to these standards, they cannot only meet market demands but also ensure consumer satisfaction, thereby enhancing their competitiveness in the industry.

The event was the strong support extended by the Municipal Agriculturist Office of Morong. Their active involvement in coordinating logistics and mobilizing resources underscored the collaborative spirit driving initiatives for rural development.

Through such partnerships, the training program was able to reach a wider audience and have a more profound impact on the local fishing community.

The BFAR 3 said that the post-harvest training epitomizes the collaborative spirit and commitment to excellence driving efforts to empower fisherfolk.

“By investing in their skills and knowledge, we not only ensure the prosperity of individuals but also contribute to the resilience and sustainability of coastal ecosystems and communities.”