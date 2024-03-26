Countries seek swift Gaza truce

The UN Security Council on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza five months into the grinding war, despite Israel’s ally, the United States, abstaining.

Here are some reactions to the resolution to halt the fighting over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with an aim for a “lasting” truce, which drew rare applause at the Security Council:

United States

Following the vote, the United States said a ceasefire can “only” be implemented once Hamas begins releasing hostages it still holds.

“A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

After the United States vetoed previous drafts, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told journalists that the US decision to abstain from Monday’s vote does not represent a “shift in our policy.”

France

France’s UN representative called for a sustained truce between Israel and Hamas beyond the ongoing month of Ramadan.

“This crisis is not over,” said Nicolas de Riviere. “After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire.”

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was “relieved by the adoption of the resolution.” “Every day counts,” she added.

Arab League

The Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the decision “comes late.”

“The lesson now is to implement the decision on the ground, stop military operations and Israeli aggression immediately and completely,” he added.

European Union

Top European Union officials welcomed the resolution calling for a ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

“The implementation of this resolution is vital for the protection of all civilians,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Egypt

The resolution “represents the first important and necessary step to stop the bloodshed,” the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to the UN.

Brazil

The Brazilian government said it “hopes that the ceasefire will be implemented immediately, as stipulated by the resolution, and reiterated “the urgency of ensuring the effective entry of an expanded and regular flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as the release of all hostages.”