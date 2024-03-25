MPW suspends Basilan infra works

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works-Basilan District Engineering Office has suspended the construction of multi-billion infrastructure development programs now being implemented by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in the province as part of the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim Hasanin on Sunday said that the MPW-BDEO has to suspend the ongoing infrastructure program in the province due to the “puasa or fasting.”

“It is challenging for a Muslim who is observing fasting to work at a construction site during the day because their works require a lot of energy,” Hasanin said.

However, he assured the province’s people that the MPW-BDEO will double time on their work after the Hari Raya Puasa on 10 April, marking the end of the month-long fast during Ramadan.

“That’s the principal reason for fasting during Ramadan is to remind Muslims of self-control and submitting themselves to Allah, the holy one,” Hasanin said.