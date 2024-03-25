Motorcycle driver dead in Ilocos road accident

The Rural Health Unit of Paoay, together with the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection, responded to a traffic incident involving an Isuzu Forward and a motorcycle that led to the death of the motorcycle driver.

According to eyewitnesses and official police report, the accident happened within the vicinity of Brgy. 2, San Roque, Paoay, Ilocos Norte.

At about 12:40 p.m., a motor vehicle, bearing Plate No. B786FF, the motorcycle driven by the victim, was traversing in a northward direction along the Paoay-Balacad road and accidentally collided with an Isuzu Forward vehicle, bearing Plate No. RNE744, loaded with 14 tons of sacks of rice. The truck driver, Bryan Unarce, along with three passengers, were traversing in a southward direction. According to Unarce, he tried to avoid the collision with the motorcycle when he noticed that he was allegedly moving in a crisscross maneuver.

As a result of the vehicular incident, the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries to different parts of his body and was immediately brought to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center but was declared dead.