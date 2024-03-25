CdO reports 40K housing backlogs

Cagayan de Oro City — The local government here disclosed that it has at least 40,000 housing backlog which it tries to address with the aim to provide housing units to informal settlers in the country.

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Rolando Uy said that they have already launched the P2-billion socialized housing project in Barangay Pagatpat.

The project is expected to benefit informal settlers’ government employees including qualified members of the Philippine National Police assigned in the city.

Uy led the groundbreaking ceremony of the biggest housing project under his administration together with members of the council, officials from the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development and Socialized Housing Finance Corporation.