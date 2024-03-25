Aurora clash yields subversive documents

Maria Aurora, Aurora — War materiel and subversive documents were seized by the Philippine Army after an armed encounter with the communist terrorist group here.

The 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion and the Tactical Control Unit from the 84th Infantry (Victorious) Battalion encountered the remnants of the dismantled insurgents as they were attempting to recover their base at the boundary Barangays of Maria Aurora and Nueva Vizcaya.

7th Infantry Division commander Major General Andrew Costelo disclosed that the army immediately responded to an information provided by the community there.

During the patrolling of the area, soldiers led by Second Lieutenant Karl Angelou A. Buquida engaged in a 30-minute armed encounter, resulting in no reported casualties on the government side.