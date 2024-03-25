Army beefs up PNP Lenten security efforts

The Philippine Army is now intensifying security preparations in support of the Philippine National Police’s security measures for the approaching exodus of people during the long Holy Week break.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said they will provide security augmentation, particularly in the far-flung communities that PNP personnel cannot reach.

He added that Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Roy Galido ordered the ground commanders and field units to monitor the security situations in their respective areas of responsibility.

Dema-ala said the Army is ready to provide augmentation in public places, Lenten destinations and checkpoint areas.

“We have heightened our alert status to prevent untoward incidents during the observance of Holy Week,” Dema-ala said. “We have alerted all our units should the PNP asks for additional force for our troops.”

Dema-ala said they will prioritize PNP’s requests for augmentation during the Lenten break. However, he did not mention how many soldiers will augment the PNP personnel.

He added that the Philippine Army has not yet monitored any security threats related to Holy Week observance.

On the other hand, the PNP will raise its heightened alert status beginning 25 March until 1 April.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. gave police commanders the authority to lengthen the alert status depending on the situation in their respective areas of responsibility.

In other developments, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has put all 44 of its airports on high alert beginning on Sunday in anticipation of the Department of Transportation’s Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024.

To maintain the safety, security, dependability, and comfort of the passengers, CAAP instructed all service chiefs and airport managers at CAAP-operated airports to put in place a “no leave policy,” direct contact lines, and 24/7 operations.

Malasakit assistance desks have also been setup at the airports to handle the surge of travelers, and emergency medical personnel are waiting to respond.

To recall, CAAP registered 3.1 million passengers from March to April 2022, compared to 4.4 million air travelers during the same period in 2023, according to data from the Aerodrome Development and Management Service.