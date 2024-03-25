74-year-old suspect of killing 7-year-old girl hangs self

General Santos City — One of the suspects tagged in murdering and raping 7-year-old Princess Arian Cabucos died in an apparent suicide.

Seventy-four years old, Ermilendo Sajul Sajulga of Purok 9, Barangay Conel in General Santos City was found by relatives hanging in a tree with a blue nylon cord wrapped around his neck, late Saturday night.

Gensan Police Station 9 chief, Police Major Robert Fores, in a statement said that the station received a phone call from a concerned citizen informing them of an incident. When authorities reached the residence of Sajulga's grandson, Henry Ruiz informed them that they just found his grandfather lifeless and hanging under the tree.

To recall, Sajulga was tagged as one of the possible suspects of the brutal killing of Princess Arian Cabucos who disappeared on 10 March and later found inside a sack near the residence of the suspect.

Police tagged the old man when the alleged murder weapon and clothing were found in his residence.

Major Fores further said that despite the death of Sajulga their investigation on the cade of Arian continues with the other suspects.

The lifeless body of Sajulga was brought to a local morgue pending autopsy to know if there was no foul play with the incident.