Tarlac farmers get nursery training

TARLAC CITY — The Department of Agriculture recently conducted a two-day training program on plant nursery establishment and management for farmers in Tarlac province.

The training, held at the Central Luzon Integrated Agricultural Research Center-Lowland Development in Barangay Paraiso, attracted participants from eight municipalities that cultivate sweet potato and cassava.

National Seed Quality Control Services Regional Chief Josephine Reyes highlighted the significance of cassava and sweet potato as high-value crops in the region, emphasizing their benefits for both farmers and consumers.

Participants were also given a tour of the Tissue Culture Laboratory led by Sopila Pacsay, who provided insights into its operations.

Technical experts from the Bureau of Plant Industry, namely, Danica Leah Corpuz, Reshel Deytiquez, and Maricar Alvarado – delivered presentations on various aspects of plant nursery management. DA Agriculturist 2 Roel Rubion also joined the resource panel.

Regulatory Division Chief Dr. Xandre Baccay and Supervising Agriculturist Marilyn Velarde were likewise present during the training.