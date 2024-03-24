HIV cases seen rising by 2030

The Department of Health or DoH said Saturday that it expects human immunodeficiency virus or HIV cases to breach the 500,000 mark in six years.

DoH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said from six cases a day, HIV cases in the country have increased to 50 new cases daily.

He said cases are rising among the 15-24 age bracket but the majority are still in the 25-34 group.

Tayag added health officials are also monitoring pregnant overseas Filipino workers and those injecting medicines, even if legally prescribed, because of possible contaminated needles.

HIV is an infection that attacks the body’s immune system.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome is the most advanced stage of the disease.