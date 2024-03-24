Cdo cautions pilgrims on sunstroke risks

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city health department has issued a health advisory reminding devotees to avoid exposing themselves to the heat of the sun during their visit to the pilgrimage sites in the city, namely Malasag in barangay Agusan and Guadalupi Shrine in barangay Balubal, next week.

Devotees were advised to avoid hiking to Malasag and Guadalupe Shine pilgrimage sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to bring umbrellas for their protection from the heat of the sun.

Heat exposure can result to sunstroke which can be fatal.

The city health office also urged pilgrims under 15 years old and senior citizens to stay in their respective homes to avoid any summer-related illnesses that they may acquire while performing their annual pilgrimage rituals in the hinterlands barangays.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department has also announced that policemen, military personnel, firemen, barangay tanods, and volunteer groups were deployed to the entrance of the pilgrimage site to ensure that the health advisory is observed and to respond to emergencies — whether man-made or natural — during Holy Week.

The bringing of liqueurs, lighters, and musical instruments to the pilgrimage sites was also banned.

The Road and Traffic Administration has also deployed traffic enforcers to the roads leading to the pilgrimage sites to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The CRRDM has also imposed a “no overnight stay, in Mologan and Guadalupe Shrine.

Pilgrims were also mandated to wear face masks in churches and other places where people converge.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy assured in a statement that enough personnel were deployed to ensure an orderly and peaceful celebration of the Holy Week.