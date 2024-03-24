BIFF training officer slain in firefight

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The training officer of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter-Karialan Faction and brother of Khadafi Abdulatif, the chief of staff of the BIFF-KF, was killed in an encounter with soldiers in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Joint Task Force Central Commander Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera said yesterday that soldiers of the 1st Brigade Combat Team encountered several members of the BIFF-KF in Sitio Binakuyan, Barangay Lower Salbu in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, on Friday afternoon.

A firefight immediately ensued between the soldiers and the group, resulting in the death of Abu Halil. According to the report, the enemy retreated after a heavy exchange of fire.