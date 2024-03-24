BARMM-MoH counters measles vax hesitation

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, through the Ministry of Health, will conduct extensive measles vaccination after recording three deaths from the infectious disease in the region.

BARMM-MoH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas said yesterday that as of 1 January to 20 March, the MoH has recorded a total of 592 cases in the region and recorded two fatalities.

Of the number, 521 are unvaccinated and 71 are vaccinated, while the two fatalities were from Lanao del Sur province and the other one was from Sulu.

Lanao del Sur experienced the highest impact of the measles outbreak, with 220 cases, making up 37 percent of the region’s total cases.

Dr. Abas said the Bangsamoro government is taking decisive measures starting in April to prevent and combat the spread of the measles outbreak by expanding its vaccination activities throughout the region.

“In response to the growing threat of the outbreak, the MoH will undertake an expansion of vaccination activities in Bangsamoro communities to ensure a larger proportion of the Bangsamoro children are vaccinated against measles,” Dr. Abas said.

He explained that measles is a serious and potentially dangerous virus that can spread rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates and poses a significant public health risk.