A moral failure

Have you ever found yourself in a situation wherein you must choose something legally acceptable but morally questionable?

Navigating this predicament can be pretty challenging. Imagine the internal conflict when you are torn between what is allowed by the law and what is right by your conscience when you can have both.

Article XIV, Section 1 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides: “The State shall protect and promote the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels and shall take appropriate steps to make such education accessible to all.”

The provision means that the state is responsible for ensuring everyone has access to quality education, regardless of their social or economic status. To fulfill this responsibility, the government funds and manages various educational institutions.

On the other hand, private schools operate independently, have a faith-based system, and teach mainly in English, although it has a few subjects in Filipino.

Like other businesses, the school has to manage its finances, such as sourcing funds to cover various expenses such as salaries, facility maintenance, security measures, educational programs, and generating profits for the owners. The primary funding sources are tuition and other charges, revised annually to keep up with inflation.

Private schools battled financial difficulties and closed in large numbers during the pandemic. However, even before the pandemic, the Department of Education somehow allowed the “no permit, no test” policy, which failed on many levels — moral, institutional, and regulatory.

Parents often find themselves in an “inhumane and immoral” situation when their children have unpaid financial dues. It becomes a problem when schools openly single out such students and inadvertently advertise vacant seats during periodic and final exams. This form of discrimination not only puts these students at risk of being bullied by their affluent classmates but also leads to a sense of shame and embarrassment for the parents.

Still, serious questions persist. Why enroll in private schools if you cannot afford them when there are state-funded schools to choose from? The course may not be offered in public schools near their location, or the student may have yet to reach the quota for new entrants. Perhaps the chosen private schools offered cheaper tuition for the course.

On 11 March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act 11984, also known as the “No Permit, No Exam” Prohibition Act. It took five years for the law to finally find common ground.

The law says students can now take all tests without permits. It also gives some flexibility to private learning institutions by allowing them to ask for a promissory note from students with unpaid tuition fees and other school dues. Alternatively, the school will withhold the release of their records and credentials until the dues are paid in full.

Students facing difficulties paying school fees due to disasters, emergencies, or other valid reasons should obtain a certification from the Department of Social Welfare and Development or its local office. The compromise in this open-ended case is laudable.

Access to quality education is critical in breaking the cycle of poverty, reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, and empowering individuals to lead healthy and sustainable lives. Education is the key to breaking free from the limitations that hold you back and acquiring the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed.

Learning institutions have a crucial role in shaping society’s values. They must remain committed to upholding these values, even when financial gains are at stake. The responsibility to maintain ethical standards cannot be compromised under any circumstance. Remember that an institution’s values are its core identity and must be protected at all costs.

Education is a fundamental right that should not be exploited for profit. Let’s free learning from the shackles of financial gain and ensure everyone has equal access to knowledge and skills that can empower them to succeed.

In short, businesses should not hold learning hostage.

