What’s DENR’s beef on Bohol water rights? (1)

PBBM believes an adequate potable water supply is a serious concern for sustaining life. Indeed.

He pronounced, “Of all emergencies, water scarcity is the hardest to contain. It is, however, preventable with foresight, the right plans, united action, and strong political will.”

He ordered swift action on water projects for national stability. He told government agencies to hasten all water-related projects across the country, as any problems with the water supply could lower people’s standard of living, slow economic growth, and lead to social unrest. That’s quoting from the Tribune news report published on 6 February 2024. The Marcos Jr. order was made during his speech inaugurating the Davao City Water Supply Project.

Do the subordinates listen to and follow President Marcos Jr.’s orders, particularly in Bohol province? Let’s see how it is. Hold your breath.

Much concerned, I flew to Panglao, Bohol, very recently, and after checking in at Escaya Beach Resort and Spa, I, with another columnist, proceeded amid the hot weather to several towns and Tagbilaran City. Seeing the island’s natural tourist attractions and the entire province of Bohol’s offer is exciting.

Certainly, any tourist going to Bohol is interested in being up close to the tarsiers and the world-famous Chocolate Hills. It is currently the hot news for having resorts constructed where it isn’t allowed by law and devoid of the necessary ECC.

However, my trip to Bohol was not for relaxation but to get first-hand and valid information on the province’s water supply concerns, which Boholanos have relayed to us since early 2023.

Health Secretary Dr. Teddy Herbosa and I realized the potable water supply situation in the province of Bohol. Anyway, Herbosa was there to inaugurate the 100-million liter per day water treatment plant in Trinidad town, which was put up by Richli Water, the only company that did.

Honestly, we saw some good and bad stuff going on there. Water, without being repetitive, is life. This issue is currently boiling and bothering a vast segment of the Bohol populace. Charges and counter-charges came up later, but we’ll not dwell on that as a matter of courtesy to the courts and OMB. How did this get started?

Richli Water, which serves an increasing portion of the province’s potable water needs, applied with the DENR and the National Water Resources Board for a water right to Ohan Spring in Cortes town. Sadly, it has been pending since August 2019, or almost five years now.

The water rights issue appeared to have been why NWRB Executive Director Servillo David Jr. was replaced or decided to vacate the post last year. The poor guy apparently couldn’t handle the heat. He, singly, seemed convinced that Richli should be granted the water right for Uhan Spring. Even Cortes municipal engineer Helen Calatrava hindered the process by not issuing the necessary permit to construct the Cortes water treatment plant.

Five other parties are involved here: There is Sevilla, where the spring is located; the concerned groups and individuals led by Bohol Clean Water Alliance combined support the application. Partisan oppositors are the Balilihan mayor and, possibly, Bohol’s 1st district Rep. Edgar Chatto and the Bohol Water Utility Inc.

Richli and the first three non-political groups cited here appear uninteresting to Representative Chato and his wife, Balilihan Mayor Maria Chatto. Supposedly, DENR and MWRB should have been the middle ground that could untangle the political cobwebs. But no, officials appear indecisive and pressured, perhaps by Chatto’s camp, to deny or hold Richli Water’s application. Well, despite Richli having already complied 100 percent with all the government requisites for the grant.

(To be continued)

