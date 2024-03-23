Egg production to bolster Surigao Sur farmers

Agrarian reform beneficiaries who are members of the San Roque Cooperative in the province of Surigao del Sur will soon generate more income with the recent partnership made between the Department of Agrarian Reform, Pilmico Foods Corporation and the cooperative to boost their egg production and provide them with additional livelihood opportunity.

Pilmico Foods Corporation is an integrated agribusiness and food subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, which aims to provide opportunities to the ARBs and maximize the profitability of the organization by developing sustainable livelihood through the provision of livelihood kits and technical assistance.

Dubbed Project Omelette, the partnership was ratified through a memorandum of understanding, with a project cost of P237,000 set to start in April 2024.