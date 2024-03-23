CdO water district ready for supply stoppage

Cagayan de Oro City — The Cagayan de Oro Water District announced that it has prepared contingency measures including an option to get supply from another source after the Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. agreed to the city council’s request for a two-week extension to 12 April for COWD to settle its payables to avoid water disconnection in the city.

Antonio Yang, COWD general manager, in a radio interview Friday said that they are prepared for the worst-case scenario if COBI cut off its supply after the 12 April deadline to ensure continuous water supply in the city.

He also disclosed that an initial Zoom meeting with COBI managers in CdO revealed that they are willing to settle the over P400 million payable provided that all government regulations are met including the possible amendment in the contract on the water supply.