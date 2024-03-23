10ID donates subsistence allowance to Davao de Oro landslide victims

DAVAO CITY — The men and women of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division donated their one day's subsistence allowance to procure food and non-food items for the Barangay Masara in Davao de Oro landslide victims.

Each soldier donated P150, contributing to the purchase of rice, pots, basins, water containers, pails, water dippers, and other hygiene kits sufficient for 130 families.

Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala, the 10ID Commander, expressed his sincerest sympathy to the affected residents of the tragic landslide that occurred in Barangay Masara on 7 February , which claimed more than 90 innocent lives, injured more than 30 individuals, and displaced thousands of families.

"The soldiers of the 10th Infantry Division, along with the local government units and government agencies, stand ready to offer support and assistance to help you recover. Together, we will rise above this adversity," he added.

The 1001st Infantry (Pag-asa) Brigade of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division delivered relief goods onboard a KM250 Military Truck to the Masara Landslide victims at the Incident Command System's Resource Cluster Center in Nueva Iloco, Maco, Davao de Oro, on 19 March.